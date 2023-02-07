50/50 Thursdays
Chiefs activate former LSU RB Edwards-Helaire for Super Bowl LVII

Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire runs during an NFL football workout Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs are scheduled to play the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday in the AFC championship game. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WAFB) - Former LSU running back and current Kansas City Chief Clyde Edwards-Helaire has been activated from their injured reserve list and is eligible to play in Super Bowl LVII against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Feb. 12.

It will be the second Super Bowl that Edwards-Helaire will play in, the first coming in his rookie year when the Chiefs fell to the Tampa Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV.

The former LSU Tiger hasn’t played since Week 11 of the regular season because of a high ankle sprain. Edwards-Helaire finished the season third on the team in rushing with 302 yards and three touchdowns and while also catching 17 passes for 151 yards and three more touchdowns.

Edwards-Helaire began the season as the number 1 back for the Chiefs’ high-powered offense but he lost his starting job to seventh-round rookie Isiah Pacheco. The former first-rounder only had one game with 10 or more carries.

In two postseason games, Pacheco leads the Chiefs in rushing this postseason with 121 yards on 22 carries.

Pacheco finished the regular season with 830 yards, and five touchdowns on 170 carries.

