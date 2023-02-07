50/50 Thursdays
Calcasieu Library holding creative spaces survey

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - From sewing machines to movie-making tools, the Calcasieu Public Library wants to know what residents want in the new creative spaces coming to the Central and DeQuincy library branches.

A short survey has been published online and at the two branches asking questions such as, “What would you like to use the space for?” and “What kind of things would you like to make?”

“We are excited to able to offer these creative spaces for the public, and hope patrons will complete the survey so that we can provide them with the items that they want,” said Christy Comeaux, the library’s Public Information Officer. “No idea is too big! We want to hear all your ideas!”

In the past, Central Library housed the Innovation Studio, which offered a wide variety of technology including 3D printing and creative technology.

“We have expanded the Central Library Innovation Room and are in the process of adding one in our new DeQuincy branch,” Comeaux added. “Now that the rooms are there, we need to fill them with items that the patrons would like to use and offer programs that patrons would like to attend.”

You can find the online survey here:

The survey will be available through the end of February.

