SWLA Arrest Report - Feb. 5, 2023

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 5:53 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Feb. 5, 2023.

Mario Robicheaux, 53, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jon Author Overly, 40, Houston, TX: Unlawful possession of fraudulent documents for I.D.; driving on the right side of the road; out of state detainer.

Delores Marie Lewis, 36, Lake Charles: Theft under $25,000; obstruction of justice.

Harper Walter Gillis II, 47, Starks: Domestic abuse.

William Henry Heller IV, 35, Lake Charles: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; property damage under $1,000.

Jerry Ledell Wilbourn, 36, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Laikyn Rey Miller, 27, Iowa: Possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of stolen things under $1,000; possession of drug paraphernalia; contempt of court.

Horace Joseph Lafleur Jr., 38, Lake Charles: Burglary; property damage under $50,000; theft under $5,000.

Family remembers loved ones who died in Pershing Drive fire
Family remembers loved ones who died in Pershing Drive fire
