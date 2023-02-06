50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

SWAT makes arrests in Westlake homicide, one still sought

By Theresa Schmidt and Johnathan Manning
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - SWAT deputies with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested two people today in connection with a killing in Westlake last week.

Kevin E. Williams Jr., 23, of Eunice, was arrested for second-degree murder, and Autoria Lachney, 22, was arrested for accessory after the fact to second-degree murder.

Both were arrested at a residence on Kirman Street, according to Kayla Vincent, spokeswoman for the Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office.

Justin Ned, 22, of DeQuincy, is still being sought on a warrant of principal to second-degree murder.

Damarcus A. Ardoin, 25, was found shot to death inside his residence at Dove Creek Mobile Home Park early Feb. 1, 2023.

Justin J. Ned, 22, of DeQuincy is still wanted on a charge of principal to second-degree...
Justin J. Ned, 22, of DeQuincy is still wanted on a charge of principal to second-degree murder. Autoria “Tori” D. Lachney, 22, of Lake Charles, has been arrested on a charge of accessory after the fact to second-degree murder.(CPSO)

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office announced last week that Ned and Lachney were wanted. Judge Tony Fazzio signed warrants for their arrest on Feb. 3.

After further investigation, detectives also issued a warrant for the arrest of Kevin E. Williams Jr., 23, of Eunice, according to Vincent. Bond was set at $650,000 apiece for Ned and Williams. Lachney’s bond was set at $65,000.

“Detectives are still attempting to locate Ned,” Vincent said in a news release. “If anyone has any information on his whereabouts they are asked to call CPSO at 491-3605.  Anyone who is found to be assisting or harboring Ned will be charged accordingly.”

Vincent said more arrests and charges are likely.

CPSO Detective Barrett Savoie is the lead investigator.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be...
AT&T to pay out $60M settlement to thousands of customers
McNeese track and field Coach Brendon Gilroy.
McNeese track and field coach placed on administrative leave
Authorities identify victim of Westwood Rd. homicide
25-year-old man killed in Westlake mobile home community
Several homes in Ragley have extensive damage following storm
Reports of damage across SWLA due to severe weather
Nurse practitioner Brennan Bergeron.
DA drops charges against nurse practitioner

Latest News

Smoke moving NW from controlled burn in Cameron Parish
Smoke moving NW from controlled burn in Cameron Parish
Autoria Lachney, 22, was arrested Monday morning as accessory after the fact to second-degree...
SWAT makes arrests in Westlake homicide
First Alert Traffic.
I-10 E closed at MLK exit in Beaumont
Monday Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Beautiful now; eventually some rain & cooler weather returns