SWAT makes arrests in Westlake homicide, one still sought

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - SWAT deputies with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested two people today in connection with a killing in Westlake last week.

Kevin E. Williams Jr., 23, of Eunice, was arrested for second-degree murder, and Autoria Lachney, 22, was arrested for accessory after the fact to second-degree murder.

Both were arrested at a residence on Kirman Street, according to Kayla Vincent, spokeswoman for the Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office.

Justin Ned, 22, of DeQuincy, is still being sought on a warrant of principal to second-degree murder.

Damarcus A. Ardoin, 25, was found shot to death inside his residence at Dove Creek Mobile Home Park early Feb. 1, 2023.

Justin J. Ned, 22, of DeQuincy is still wanted on a charge of principal to second-degree murder. Autoria “Tori” D. Lachney, 22, of Lake Charles, has been arrested on a charge of accessory after the fact to second-degree murder. (CPSO)

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office announced last week that Ned and Lachney were wanted. Judge Tony Fazzio signed warrants for their arrest on Feb. 3.

After further investigation, detectives also issued a warrant for the arrest of Kevin E. Williams Jr., 23, of Eunice, according to Vincent. Bond was set at $650,000 apiece for Ned and Williams. Lachney’s bond was set at $65,000.

“Detectives are still attempting to locate Ned,” Vincent said in a news release. “If anyone has any information on his whereabouts they are asked to call CPSO at 491-3605. Anyone who is found to be assisting or harboring Ned will be charged accordingly.”

Vincent said more arrests and charges are likely.

CPSO Detective Barrett Savoie is the lead investigator.

