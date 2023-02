Cameron Parish, LA (KPLC) - Many viewers are sending in pictures of a cloud of smoke moving northwest from Cameron Parish.

This smoke is coming from a controlled burn put on by the Cameron Prairie National Wildlife Refuge, according to the Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The smoke is being picked up by the 7News First Alert Radar.

Smoke moving NW from controlled burn in Cameron Parish (KPLC)

