50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Sean Payton makes first appearance as Denver Broncos head coach

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 1:36 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Sean Payton was officially introduced as the new head coach for the Denver Broncos on Monday, Feb. 6.

Payton signed a five-year deal with the team Friday.

Payton said after signing the deal he wants to return the Broncos to a winning culture.

One of the biggest challenges will be turning things around for quarterback Russell Wilson after his very rough start with the Broncos last season.

The Broncos finished the 2022 season with a 5-12 record, last in their division.

The Broncos said in a statement, “Sean Payton is an outstanding leader and a Super Bowl champion with a brilliant offensive mind. The team is excited to welcome him as the new head coach.”

Payton, who coached the New Orleans Saints to a victory in Super Bowl XLIV, retired before the 2022 season but remained under contract. In order to hire him, the Broncos traded several picks to New Orleans.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be...
AT&T to pay out $60M settlement to thousands of customers
McNeese track and field Coach Brendon Gilroy.
McNeese track and field coach placed on administrative leave
Authorities identify victim of Westwood Rd. homicide
25-year-old man killed in Westlake mobile home community
Several homes in Ragley have extensive damage following storm
Reports of damage across SWLA due to severe weather
Nurse practitioner Brennan Bergeron.
DA drops charges against nurse practitioner

Latest News

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton looks at a video screen during an NFL football game...
Sean Payton to coach Denver after Saints, Broncos complete trade
Louisiana footballers DeVonta Smith, Justin Reid, and Boston Scott are sure to take the field...
5 Louisiana footballers vying for Super Bowl LVII ring
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) is pushed out of bounds by San Francisco 49ers...
Hurts, Eagles soar into Super Bowl, rout 49ers for NFC title
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes signals teammates during the first half of the...
Chiefs top Bengals 23-20 on last-second kick for AFC title