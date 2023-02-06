McNeese Football finalizes 2023 schedule

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The McNeese Football team finalized their 2023 schedule on Monday morning, and it’s highlighted by a very intriguing matchup against the Florida Gators at the swamp, in Gainesville.

Schedule:

September 2nd (7 p.m.): vs. Tarleton State, Cowboy Stadium, Lake Charles, LA

September 9th (TBA): at Florida, Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville, FL

September 16th (TBA): at Alcorn State, Jack Spinks Football Stadium, Alcorn State, MS

September 23rd (TBA): at Eastern Illinois, O’Brien Field, Charleston, IL

September 30th (7 p.m.): vs. Nicholls, Cowboy Stadium, Lake Charles, LA*

October 7th (TBA): at Texas A&M - Commerce, Memorial Stadium, Commerce, TX*

October 21 (7 p.m.): vs. Incarnate Word, Cowboy Stadium, Lake Charles, LA*

October 28 (7 p.m.): vs. Northwestern State, Cowboy Stadium, Lake Charles, LA* Homecoming

November 4th (TBA): at Southeastern, Strawberry Stadium, Hammond, LA*

November 11th (7 p.m.): vs. Houston Christian, Cowboy Stadium, Lake Charles, LA*

November 18th (TBA): at Lamar, Provost Umphrey Stadium, Beaumont, TX*

*= Southland Conference Game

The season opener against Tarleton State will be the third meeting between the Cowboys and the Texans, the Cowboys have won the past two meetings beating the Texans 33-3 in their first meeting at Cowboy Stadium on September 3rd, 2016, and the Cowboys beat Tarleton State on the road in two overtimes, 40-37 on February 13th, 2021, as part of the spring season played in 2021 due to COVID-19.

The Cowboys will play at Alcorn State and Eastern Illinois as part of home-and-home agreements that saw the Braves, and Panthers come to Cowboy Stadium in Lake Charles during the 2022 season. The Cowboys fell to Alcorn State 30-19 on September 17th this past season, but beat Eastern Illinois 29-15 on November 5th.

The game against the Florida Gators on September 9th will be the first-ever meeting between the Gators and the Cowboys, and on the Gators is a familiar Southwest Louisiana face, Trevor Etienne, the Florida running back, graduated from Jennings High School in 2022.

The Cowboys then kick off Southland Conference play on September 30th when they welcome the Nicholls Colonels into Cowboy Stadium, where the Cowboys will look to get conference play started with a bang in hopes of besting their 2-4 conference record from 2022.

