50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

McNeese Football finalizes 2023 schedule

McNeese Football
McNeese Football(KPLC)
By Matthew Travis
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The McNeese Football team finalized their 2023 schedule on Monday morning, and it’s highlighted by a very intriguing matchup against the Florida Gators at the swamp, in Gainesville.

Schedule:

  • September 2nd (7 p.m.): vs. Tarleton State, Cowboy Stadium, Lake Charles, LA
  • September 9th (TBA): at Florida, Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville, FL
  • September 16th (TBA): at Alcorn State, Jack Spinks Football Stadium, Alcorn State, MS
  • September 23rd (TBA): at Eastern Illinois, O’Brien Field, Charleston, IL
  • September 30th (7 p.m.): vs. Nicholls, Cowboy Stadium, Lake Charles, LA*
  • October 7th (TBA): at Texas A&M - Commerce, Memorial Stadium, Commerce, TX*
  • October 21 (7 p.m.): vs. Incarnate Word, Cowboy Stadium, Lake Charles, LA*
  • October 28 (7 p.m.): vs. Northwestern State, Cowboy Stadium, Lake Charles, LA*
    • Homecoming
  • November 4th (TBA): at Southeastern, Strawberry Stadium, Hammond, LA*
  • November 11th (7 p.m.): vs. Houston Christian, Cowboy Stadium, Lake Charles, LA*
  • November 18th (TBA): at Lamar, Provost Umphrey Stadium, Beaumont, TX*

*= Southland Conference Game

The season opener against Tarleton State will be the third meeting between the Cowboys and the Texans, the Cowboys have won the past two meetings beating the Texans 33-3 in their first meeting at Cowboy Stadium on September 3rd, 2016, and the Cowboys beat Tarleton State on the road in two overtimes, 40-37 on February 13th, 2021, as part of the spring season played in 2021 due to COVID-19.

The Cowboys will play at Alcorn State and Eastern Illinois as part of home-and-home agreements that saw the Braves, and Panthers come to Cowboy Stadium in Lake Charles during the 2022 season. The Cowboys fell to Alcorn State 30-19 on September 17th this past season, but beat Eastern Illinois 29-15 on November 5th.

The game against the Florida Gators on September 9th will be the first-ever meeting between the Gators and the Cowboys, and on the Gators is a familiar Southwest Louisiana face, Trevor Etienne, the Florida running back, graduated from Jennings High School in 2022.

The Cowboys then kick off Southland Conference play on September 30th when they welcome the Nicholls Colonels into Cowboy Stadium, where the Cowboys will look to get conference play started with a bang in hopes of besting their 2-4 conference record from 2022.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be...
AT&T to pay out $60M settlement to thousands of customers
McNeese track and field Coach Brendon Gilroy.
McNeese track and field coach placed on administrative leave
Authorities identify victim of Westwood Rd. homicide
25-year-old man killed in Westlake mobile home community
Several homes in Ragley have extensive damage following storm
Reports of damage across SWLA due to severe weather
Nurse practitioner Brennan Bergeron.
DA drops charges against nurse practitioner

Latest News

LSU Lady Tigers
No. 3 LSU downs Texas A&M to remain undefeated
The LSU Men's Basketball team's losing streak is now up to 10 games after the Tigers fell to 4....
LSU Men’s Basketball drops tenth consecutive game
MCNEESE A&M COMMERCE
McNeese Cowboys and Cowgirls basketball take on Texas A&M-Commerce
McNeese’s Peyton Johnson made the most of his first at-bat in the 2022 Southland Conference...
Southland Preseason Poll and All-Conference Teams Announced