Man apprehended in Westlake homicide also has previous shooting arrest

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Eunice man arrested for second-degree murder today was tied to a shooting in Eunice two years ago.

Two people have been arrested and another is still wanted in connection with the Feb. 1, 2023 killing of Damarcus A. Ardoin, 25, at Dove Creek Mobile Home Park - all three have previous arrests in connection with violent crimes.

Kevin Williams Jr., 23, of Eunice, and Autoria Lachney, 22, of Lake Charles, were arrested by SWAT deputies at a home on Kirkman Street Monday morning.

Williams was arrested on two counts of attempted second-degree murder in May 2021 in connection with an incident that left one person injured. KATC reported the incident stemmed from an argument over custody or visitation of a child.

KPLC previously reported Lachney was arrested in 2018 for attempted first-degree murder in connection with a home invasion in Alexandria. Authorities said Lachney had left the window open of a home she had visited so her boyfriend could later enter the house. The next morning, her boyfriend and another man entered the home and attempted to tie up the doctor who lived there, ultimately shooting him in the hand during a struggle.

Lachney pleaded to conspiracy to commit armed robbery and conspiracy to aggravated burglary and was sentenced to 15 years on both counts to run concurrently.

One other person is wanted in connection with Ardoin’s death - Justin Ned, 22, who, as a 16-year-old, was arrested for second-degree murder in the high-profile death of 31-year-old Gary Obrien in 2017.

In that case, however, Ned pleaded guilty to attempted armed robbery and testified against the man authorities alleged was the shooter, Devin Holefield. Holefield was found guilty of second-degree murder.

