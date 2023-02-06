LLA: McNeese State University Athletic Department reports over $300,000 in net revenue

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The McNeese State University Athletic Department’s statement of revenues and expenses showed the athletic department’s revenues exceeded expenses by $301,568 in fiscal year 2022 – $13,623,100 in total revenues compared to $13,321,532 in total expenses, according to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor.

LLA conducted an audit of the universities’ entire athletic department on Feb. 2, 2023.

According to the audit, the McNeese Cowboys basketball team excluded $6,028 worth of transactions on their statement of revenues and expenses. These transactions included $308 in recruiting expenses, $1,020 in travel expenses, and $4,700 in student-athlete meals.

LLA found no additional exceptions in their auditing procedures.

