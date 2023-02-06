50/50 Thursdays
Lake Charles holds public meeting for businesses along Mardi Gras routes

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 12:06 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles will be holding a public meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 7 for any property owners along Mardi Gras parade routes who believe their business operations may be affected.

The meeting will be held at 9 a.m. in the City Council Chambers of City Hall on 326 Pujo St.

There will be a discussion on port-a-can placements, dumpster placements, law enforcement command center locations, parking restrictions, and do’s and don’ts.

The City will distribute cardboard trash boxes with plastic liners at the meeting to property owners along the parade routes who are asked to collect trash left on their property and place the cardboard boxes in the public right of way along the parade route. City Solid Waste crews will pick up the boxes. For Mardi Gras weekend, crews will pick up the boxes the morning after the parades on Wednesday, Feb. 22, around 7 a.m.

Parade Routes

Lake Charles Mardi Gras Parade - Sunday, Feb. 12 at 1 p.m.

  • Depart from the Lake Charles Civic Center
  • Broad Street
  • Shattuck Street
  • Belden Street
  • Ryan Street
  • Pine Street

Mardi Gras of SWLA, Inc.’s Merchant’s Parade - Friday, Feb. 17 at 7 p.m.

  • Begin at the north end of Bord du Lac Drive
  • Lakeshore Drive
  • Pine Street
  • Ryan Street
  • Sale Road

Cumulus Broadcasting Krewe of Barkus Parade - Saturday, Feb. 18 at 1 p.m.

  • Start at the intersection of Broad and Ryan St.
  • Broad St.
  • Hodges St.

Krewe of Omega Parade - Saturday, Feb. 18 at 2 p.m.

  • Start at the Lake Charles Civic Center
  • Broad St.
  • Enterprise Blvd.
  • Mill St.

Children’s Parade - Sunday, Feb. 19 at 3:30 p.m.

  • Begin at the north end of Bord du Lac Drive
  • Lakeshore Drive
  • Pine Street
  • Ryan Street
  • Sale Road

SWLA Second Line Stroll Walking Parade - Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 1 p.m.

  • Pine and Ryan St.
  • Ryan St.
  • Clarence St.

Jeeps on Parade - Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 2 p.m.

  • Ryan St.
  • Pine St.
  • Sallier St.

Motor Gras Parade - Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 3 p.m.

  • Pine St.
  • Ryan St.
  • Sale Rd.

Krew of Krewes Parade - Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 5 p.m.

  • Begin at the north end of Bord du Lac Drive
  • Lakeshore Drive
  • Pine Street
  • Ryan Street
  • Sale Road

