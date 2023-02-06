50/50 Thursdays
I-10 E closed at MLK exit in Beaumont

By Jakob Evans
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 1:54 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Beaumont, TX (KPLC) - I-10 eastbound is being shut down at the MLK exit in Beaumont, according to Beaumont Police.

An 18-wheeler overturned with a hazmat spill. No injuries are reported.

The highway is expected to be closed for three to four hours.

Traffic is being diverted off of I-10 onto the service road at MLK.

Beaumont Police advises drivers to use caution in this area and expect delays.

