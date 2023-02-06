Former Oakdale firefighter accused of soliciting phone sex from minor

Oakdale, LA (KPLC) - A former Oakdale firefighter was arrested and accused of soliciting phone sex from a minor in exchange for money, according to the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Edward J. Robinson, 32, of Oakdale made contact by way of two separate online accounts, using false names and photos, and requested that the minor watched him engage in sexual activity, according to the Concordia Parish Cyber Crime Unit.

Robinson was arrested by the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office without incident on February 3, 2023.

He is charged with computer aided solicitation of a minor.

