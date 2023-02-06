50/50 Thursdays
Former Oakdale firefighter accused of soliciting phone sex from minor

By Jakob Evans
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Oakdale, LA (KPLC) - A former Oakdale firefighter was arrested and accused of soliciting phone sex from a minor in exchange for money, according to the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Edward J. Robinson, 32, of Oakdale made contact by way of two separate online accounts, using false names and photos, and requested that the minor watched him engage in sexual activity, according to the Concordia Parish Cyber Crime Unit.

Robinson was arrested by the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office without incident on February 3, 2023.

He is charged with computer aided solicitation of a minor.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

