FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Beautiful now; eventually some rain & cooler weather returns

Meteorologist Ben Terry
By Ben Terry
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 12:14 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Temperatures are certainly very pleasant today as sunshine has allowed our highs to return to the 70s this afternoon. A south wind will also help temperatures stay a bit milder tonight with lows expected to only dip into the 50s with a pleasantly cool and clear night ahead.

Tuesday looks very similar to today with the exception of a few more clouds, as temperatures climb into the middle 70s and the southerly breeze picks up a bit more. The mild temperatures continue Tuesday night into Wednesday as well, but a cold front will arrive late in the day Wednesday bringing showers and thunderstorms to the area.

The threat of any severe weather on Wednesday looks very marginal, but the rain chances do increase to 60% as a line of showers and storms ahead of the front moves through. Temperatures drop quite a bit behind the front with highs back into the 50s for Thursday and Friday, so don’t forget where you put your jacket as you’ll need it later in the week.

Sunny and pleasant weather looks to continue through the upcoming weekend with cool nights in the 30s and highs in the 50s!

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

