Family remembers loved ones who died in Pershing Drive fire

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Two lives taken in a devastating fire.

“That’s when we got the news that my father had passed and it devastated me man,” Justin Goubert said.

Justin Joubert and his sister, Jaylynn James are now mourning the loss of their father Gary Joubert, one of two people who lost their life following a house fire in Lake Charles.

“Unreal because my uncle and my aunt said they had just seen him earlier that day. He was working on a car so they were talking to him, they had just seen him and in a minute of time he’s gone,” Jaylynn James said.

The second fatality is Gary’s wife Stephanie, a third person was also pulled from the fire, Stephanie’s mother. She was med-flighted and remains in the hospital.

One of the neighbors who knew the family well said he did everything he could to save them but it was too late.

“I looked out the front door and I saw the house burning and I just finished talking to my neighbor about an hour ago and I went under the garage to try to see if I could help him but when I opened the door the smoke overtook me,” neighbor Michael Brooks said.

It was a busy scene Saturday evening when the Lake Charles Fire Department responded with multiple units to the home on General Pershing Drive.

“We Investigated the fire and found out the fire was started by electrical and wasn’t sure if the smoke alarms were working because they were melted pretty bad,” LCFD Fire Chief Delton Carter said.

As for Gary’s children, they remember their father as someone who was loving and put others first.

“He helped a lot of people and their needs and very loving, just an all around good guy,” Justin said.

“A very sweet, kind hearted person, he would do anything, anything we needed he would be here, he would find a way,” Jaylynn said.

No word on the condition of the third victim tonight.

