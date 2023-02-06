Coast Guard searching for missing crew member near Sabine Pass

Port Arthur, Texas (KPLC) - U.S. Coast Guard crews are searching for a missing tugboat crew member in the Sabine Pass area, just across the Texas border near the coast.

The 35-year-old white man was last seen wearing a white shirt and black pants, according to the Coast Guard. He was last seen at 10 p.m. Sunday and was reported missing Monday morning when a crew boat was supposed to transfer him off the tugboat.

Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston, Station Sabine, Air Station Houston, the Jefferson County Police Department and the Texas General Land Office are involved in the search. The Coast Guard launched a response boat and helicopter crew in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sector Houston-Galveston at 281-464-4851.

