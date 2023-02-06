50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Coast Guard searching for missing crew member near Sabine Pass

FILE - U.S. Coast Guard photo
FILE - U.S. Coast Guard photo(Chief Petty Officer David Mosley / USCG)
By Amanda Johnson
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Port Arthur, Texas (KPLC) - U.S. Coast Guard crews are searching for a missing tugboat crew member in the Sabine Pass area, just across the Texas border near the coast.

The 35-year-old white man was last seen wearing a white shirt and black pants, according to the Coast Guard. He was last seen at 10 p.m. Sunday and was reported missing Monday morning when a crew boat was supposed to transfer him off the tugboat.

Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston, Station Sabine, Air Station Houston, the Jefferson County Police Department and the Texas General Land Office are involved in the search. The Coast Guard launched a response boat and helicopter crew in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sector Houston-Galveston at 281-464-4851.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be...
AT&T to pay out $60M settlement to thousands of customers
McNeese track and field Coach Brendon Gilroy.
McNeese track and field coach placed on administrative leave
Authorities identify victim of Westwood Rd. homicide
25-year-old man killed in Westlake mobile home community
Several homes in Ragley have extensive damage following storm
Reports of damage across SWLA due to severe weather
Nurse practitioner Brennan Bergeron.
DA drops charges against nurse practitioner

Latest News

Former Oakdale firefighter accused of soliciting phone sex from minor
Former Oakdale firefighter accused of soliciting phone sex from minor
Smoke moving NW from controlled burn in Cameron Parish
Smoke moving NW from controlled burn in Cameron Parish
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Stitch Guillory discusses arrests made in the...
SWAT makes arrests in Westlake homicide, one still sought
Autoria Lachney, 22, was arrested Monday morning as accessory after the fact to second-degree...
SWAT makes arrests in Westlake homicide, one still sought