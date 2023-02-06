Cat Sanctuary thankful for community donations

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - You may remember Jennifer Joyce, an animal rescuer who traveled from New York to Lake Charles to extend her mission of helping cats with special needs.

Joyce cares for over 30 cats at “Jenifur’s Love and Hope Special Needs Animal Rescue and Sanctuary” and recently was in dire need of donations.

We followed up with Joyce who says that the cats loved all of the gifts that they received and that she’s extremely grateful and blessed by the community’s generosity. It’s that generosity which she says reminds her what she’s doing is important.

“It was so exciting. I was shocked, to be honest, at the generosity of people that don’t know me. You know, a lot of gifts were anonymous. It just said enjoy your gift. And it makes me feel so appreciated for what I do for the animals” says Joyce.

Many of those gifts were off her Amazon Wishlist.

And while she is grateful for the help she says she won’t turn down any additional help that comes her way as many of the cats she takes care of have special needs and vet visits can get pricy. However, she does have around 10 healthy cats who are in need of adoption.

If you would like to donate, sponsor, or adopt a cat you can contact her at 718-974-7504 or email Jenajoyce68@gmail.com.

