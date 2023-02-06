An excellent Monday ahead

Monday headlines (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Dense fog in many spots this morning. 50s with a light wind to start our day. We will follow up a nice Sunday with another nice day. Yesterday was partly to mostly sunny and we hit 69 after we started out at a cool 42. the record 80. 65 is about normal for this time of year. We’re in a mild stretch for the next handful of days. We will dip a bit later on in the work week into the weekend, and then rebound once again as we get towards the middle part of February.

Rain chance (KPLC)

Winds are light right now out of the south and it’s going to be breezy at times today with south winds 5 to 15, gusting upwards of 20 miles an hour at times.

High pressure is our main weather maker right now, the High is going to move off to the east, allowing our next system to work its way in towards Wednesday.

Our next weathermaker (KPLC)

Fog this morning, then we transition to a very sunny Monday. We’ll have some passing clouds, especially in the afternoon hours. Likely fog developing again tonight and a little bit of cloud cover to start our Tuesday. Partly sunny with a slight chance of a spotty shower, but also sunshine in there as well. Wednesday cloudy ahead of our next system will likely start the day dry but by the afternoon hours rain will likely move in. Over the course of the next week, we’re likely to see about an inch total of rainfall we’re pretty good shape as far as rainfall totals at this point, about normal for this time of year.

By 9:00 AM, still a little bit of fog, around 57. As we start to see some sunshine, around ‘s eleven o’clock 66 pretty close to 70 by 1:00 o’clock with mostly sunny skies. We will see a high about 70 today.

Tonight: fog down to 50.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny high of 74.

a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday high as 72

We drop back a bit under partly sunny skies on Thursday with a high of 65.

Friday sunshine a little bit cooler and a high of 58.

At this point it looks like a dry and a bit cooler weekend ahead.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.