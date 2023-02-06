50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

An excellent Monday ahead

Warm for a few days
Locally Heavy Rain Potential
By Jeff Andrews
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 5:14 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Monday headlines
Monday headlines(KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Dense fog in many spots this morning. 50s with a light wind to start our day. We will follow up a nice Sunday with another nice day. Yesterday was partly to mostly sunny and we hit 69 after we started out at a cool 42. the record 80. 65 is about normal for this time of year. We’re in a mild stretch for the next handful of days. We will dip a bit later on in the work week into the weekend, and then rebound once again as we get towards the middle part of February.

Rain chance
Rain chance(KPLC)

Winds are light right now out of the south and it’s going to be breezy at times today with south winds 5 to 15, gusting upwards of 20 miles an hour at times.

High pressure is our main weather maker right now, the High is going to move off to the east, allowing our next system to work its way in towards Wednesday.

Our next weathermaker
Our next weathermaker(KPLC)

Fog this morning, then we transition to a very sunny Monday. We’ll have some passing clouds, especially in the afternoon hours. Likely fog developing again tonight and a little bit of cloud cover to start our Tuesday. Partly sunny with a slight chance of a spotty shower, but also sunshine in there as well. Wednesday cloudy ahead of our next system will likely start the day dry but by the afternoon hours rain will likely move in. Over the course of the next week, we’re likely to see about an inch total of rainfall we’re pretty good shape as far as rainfall totals at this point, about normal for this time of year.

By 9:00 AM, still a little bit of fog, around 57. As we start to see some sunshine, around ‘s eleven o’clock 66 pretty close to 70 by 1:00 o’clock with mostly sunny skies. We will see a high about 70 today.

Tonight: fog down to 50.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny high of 74.

a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday high as 72

We drop back a bit under partly sunny skies on Thursday with a high of 65.

Friday sunshine a little bit cooler and a high of 58.

At this point it looks like a dry and a bit cooler weekend ahead.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be...
AT&T to pay out $60M settlement to thousands of customers
McNeese track and field Coach Brendon Gilroy.
McNeese track and field coach placed on administrative leave
Authorities identify victim of Westwood Rd. homicide
25-year-old man killed in Westlake mobile home community
Several homes in Ragley have extensive damage following storm
Reports of damage across SWLA due to severe weather
Nurse practitioner Brennan Bergeron.
DA drops charges against nurse practitioner

Latest News

A warm few days
FIRST ALERT SUNRISE: Monday AM
KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A warm, dry start to the week is followed by rain returning Wednesday
Beautiful weather hangs around Monday before rain is back for our Wednesday.
KPLC 7News Nightcast 10 - 11 p.m. - KPLC First Alert Forecast
Monday will be another great day with high temps in the 70's.
KPLC 7News Live at Five 5 - 5: 30 p.m. - KPLC First Alert Forecast