SWLA Arrest Report - Feb. 4, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Feb. 4, 2023.

Lee Michael Broussard, 41, Lake Charles: No seat belt; obstruction of justice; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Theo Allen, 65, Lake Charles: Failure to register as a sex offender.

Seth Bailyn Boese, 21, Sulphur: Operating while intoxicated; simple obstruction of a highway or commerce; operating vehicle with a suspended license; no seat belt; obstruction of justice; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of marijuana (14 grams or less).

Shaun Benjamin Chmielewski, 43, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; criminal trespass; theft less than $1,000; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Edward Wilson, 47, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of a Schedule II drug; theft less than $1,000.

Charles Elton Mcbroom, 44, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery.

Johnny Son Jones, 38, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault; criminal trespass.

Michael Trey Scott Hebert, 23, Sulphur: Bicycle violations; drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Theodore Thomas Hansbrough, 43, Lake Charles: Riding on bicycles; produce, manufacture, distribute, or possess with intent to distribute a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; resisting an officer by flight; possession of synthetic marijuana; drug paraphernalia.

