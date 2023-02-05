50/50 Thursdays
Southwest Louisiana Band Recruitment Day at Washington Marion

By Emma Oertling
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 7:58 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - High school seniors looking into college are always searching for scholarship opportunities.

Well, for those students with musical abilities, Washington Marion was the place to be at.

The high school hosted many colleges for students to come and audition for the chance at a scholarship.

Washington Marion director of bands, Tamekia Holiday tells 7News she was so excited for her students to get this opportunity.

“It’s great, you get the opportunity to see how you have influenced them to be lifelong musicians, lifelong learners, and it’s just a show of great pride to me,” Holiday said.

