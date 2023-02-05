LCFD rescues three from fire on Pershing Drive

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Fire Department is responding to a structure fire in the 3000 block of Pershing Drive.

The fire began at approximately 5:50 p.m.

Three people were rescued from the fire and transported to a local medical facility, according to LCFD Chief Carter. One person was airlifted.

Lake Charles Police officers are also on the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.