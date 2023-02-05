50/50 Thursdays
LCFD rescues three from fire on Pershing Drive

By Devon Distefano
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 6:57 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Fire Department is responding to a structure fire in the 3000 block of Pershing Drive.

The fire began at approximately 5:50 p.m.

Three people were rescued from the fire and transported to a local medical facility, according to LCFD Chief Carter. One person was airlifted.

Lake Charles Police officers are also on the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

