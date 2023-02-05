McNeese Cowboys and Cowgirls basketball take on Texas A&M-Commerce

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The McNeese Cowboys and Cowgirls were in action on Saturday as they took on the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions.

The Cowgirls started out the day looking to end a two game losing streak, and the game against the Lions started out very tight in the 1st quarter as their were eight lead changes alone in the first 10 minutes of action. That trend would continue into the 2nd quarter as Texas A&M-Commerce took a two point lead into the locker room 40-38.

In the third Forward Divine Tanks would go on a 6-0 run by herself to give the Cowgirls a 57-52 lead over the Lions. The Cowgirls then finished the game out very strong as they would go on a 7-0 run to take an eight point lead over Texas A&M Commerce. Over the last five minutes of the game the Lions would try to mount a run, but could not close the gap as the Cowgirls beat them 75-67.

Zuzanna Kulinska was a major part of the Cowgirls offense on the day as she put up a season high 21 point performance. McNeese now sits in fifth place in the Southland Conference at (6-5), with seven more games to go in the season.

The Cowboys then took the hardwood after as they came into their game against Texas A&M-Commerce on a eight game losing streak.

McNeese forward Christian Shumate started out with plenty of energy, as he helped the Cowboys take an early 8-2 lead over the Lions. He would finish this game with a 16 points and 10 rebound double double. The Lions though would put an end to the early Cowboys run, as they took the lead back 16-14 with just over nine minutes remaining. McNeese though wouldn’t go away as they would trade with the Lions for the rest of the half. At the end of the first twenty minutes of action McNeese had a 29-27 lead over Texas A&M-Commerce.

In the second half, it was all about the last five minutes of the game. Before that point McNeese had lead by as many as eight in the half, but the Cowboys then went cold as Texas A&M-Commerce swiped the lead back. The Lions would go on an 18 to 8 run to finish the game as they beat the Cowboys 60-58.

The McNeese men’s team has now lost nine games in a row and with only a handful of opportunities left, the Cowboys are running out of space to get themselves in a spot to make the conference tournament.

Both the Cowboys and Cowgirls will be back in action on at home Thursday against Southeastern.

