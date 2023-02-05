50/50 Thursdays
LaGrange High holds town hall meeting

By Emma Oertling
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 7:55 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - LaGrange principal, Dr. Corwin Robinson, hosted a town hall meeting for parents to learn about his plan for the school’s future.

He, alongside community members, faculty, and some audience activities, spoke about their ambitious hopes to change LaGrange for the better.

Robinson is asking for the parents in the community to attend future meetings.

“We want them to know of the great things that are happening in school. But we also want to gain their support so that they can get behind the initiatives that we’re trying to implement here that they can understand them, but they can also build a pride in their school and know that their children get great education, that their children are being nurtured and cared for here and that we want their children to just reach for the stars,” Robinson said.

For more information on future meetings, check out the LaGrange High School Facebook page HERE.

