KPLC FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A warm, dry start to the week is followed by rain returning Wednesday

KPLC First Alert Forecast
KPLC First Alert Forecast
By Max Lagano
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We’ll have another great day to begin the work week with warm and dry weather. High pressure to the east of the region on Monday will warm the temperatures up even more, with highs topping out in the low 70′s away from the coast! Combined with plenty of sunshine, Monday will be a great day to be outside once again. The only drawback will be breezy conditions during the afternoon, with gusts around 20 mph from the southeast.

A cold front moves through Wednesday, bringing showers and storms.
A cold front moves through Wednesday, bringing showers and storms.

Clouds return to Southwest Louisiana for Tuesday, though temperatures will still warm up into the 70′s thanks to southerly wind. Then we start tracking an approaching cold front during Tuesday night and through Wednesday. This could bring some showers during the late evening and nighttime hours, with more showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms arriving into the afternoon Wednesday. As of now any severe threat with these storms seems pretty low, though storms may produce heavy rainfall and localized flooding.

Colder weather is likely as we get closer to next weekend.
Colder weather is likely as we get closer to next weekend.

The front will move through Wednesday night, with dry weather returning to the area Thursday. Temperatures won’t cool much during the day Thursday, with highs likely in the mid 60′s still. But a second cold front looks to move through Friday morning, which will bring colder air in behind it. High’s Friday and Saturday look to stay in the 50′s, with low’s during the nights into the 30′s. The good news is even with that second front, we’ll likely stay dry through the weekend.

- Max Lagano

