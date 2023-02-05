Hundreds gather for Welsh Mardi Gras celebration

Welsh, LA (KPLC) - Hundreds came out to the Town of Welsh for their fourth annual Mardi Gras celebration.

Over 30 floats and many people were in attendance.

It began with a country run where horses trotted down the road and more than 30 Mardi Gras themed floats followed.

The festivities continued with a wedding and of course the chicken run.

Locals said it’s all about keeping the tradition alive.

“Most of all, it’s just the tradition like we just chase chickens, ride around, have some fun you know hang out with each other, it’s always been a thing that we did, I’ve done it since I was way little so it’s just a tradition that I love to do, I like to carry it on,” Gabrielle Malett said.

The party kept going as people made their way downtown for some live music.

For a list of SWLA Mardi Gras events, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.