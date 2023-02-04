SWLA Arrest Report - Feb. 3, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Feb. 3, 2023.

Isaiah JeRay Frank, 29, Lake Charles: Probation violation.

Michael Andrew Thomas, 56, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen things less than $1,000; theft less than $1,000; tail lamps; driver must be licensed; 2 counts possession of a Schedule II drug; contraband defined.

Raul Garcia-Hernandez, 39, Lake Charles: Federal detainer.

Gregory Mitchell Hargrave, 37, Lake Charles: Theft less than $1,000; theft from $5,000 but less than $25,000; simple burglary; resisting an officer but refusal to I.D.; criminal trespass; possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Terrance Lee Malvo, 49, Sulphur: Second degree murder.

Gerald Wayne Vincent, 53, Sulphur: Disturbing the peace; unlawful disruption of the operation of a school; pedestrians on highways or interstate highways.

Taylor Erynn Vincent, 29, Vinton: 2 counts domestic abuse battery; child endangerment.

Jenny Ewalt Winfree, 43, Sulphur: 2 counts sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without prescription; no stop lights; possession of a Schedule II drug; drug paraphernalia; contraband defined; possession of synthetic marijuana.

James Lawrence Younce, 56, Homeless: Bicycle violations; possession of a schedule II drug.

Tyree Demon Rideau, 27, Lake Charles: Violations of protective orders.

Nicholos Franklin Robinson, 39, Sulphur: Contempt of court; drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug; safety helmets.

