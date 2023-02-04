Local sorority hosts pediatric heart walk

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The MLK Center hosted Beta Kappa Zeta chapter and their Pediatric Heart Walk event.

Beta Kappa Zeta wanted to bring awareness to heart disease for people of all ages.

There were also many organizations attending in support of the sorority.

One sorority member told 7News her own daughter suffers from a heart disease and was happy to see people care for the cause.

“It’s very important that we continue to financially support our community partner because pediatric heart research is a great effort. Birth defects are one of the most common birth defects that you can have and now we have babies that are living longer and healthier lives because of the research and the and the efforts that are made,”

beta kappa zeta hopes that this event will help people find more resources in the fight against heart disease.

