FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry and warm through early next week

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Fans of warm and dry weather will love the end of the weekend plus the start of the work week. Sunday will continue the dry weather theme thanks to high pressure to our east. This means we’ll have another sunny day after some patchy fog burns off in the morning. Temperatures will warm up even more into the upper 60′s for highs, making Sunday a fantastic day for outdoor plans as we wrap up the weekend!

Temperatures rebound into the low 70's by Monday. (KPLC)

Monday will continue this warm and dry trend with temperatures reaching the low 70′s for some thanks to sunshine still in the area and winds out of the south. Things begin to change though starting Tuesday. That looks to be the warmest day coming up with high’s in the low-to-mid 70′s possible. But by the late afternoon, a few showers may try to sneak into SW Louisiana ahead of an approaching cold front. The biggest chance for rain comes Wednesday as the front pushes through with showers, storms, and locally heavy rainfall. It’s still a bit early to know whether storms may try to become strong, though perhaps some gusty winds can’t be ruled out.

The next chance for widespread showers and storms comes Wednesday along a cold front. (KPLC)

We cool down a bit Thursday before another cold front arrives Friday. Unlike the first one, little to no rainfall may come form it but much cooler weather will. High’s afterwards may be stuck in the 50′s for a couple days with low’s in the 40′s.

- Max Lagano

