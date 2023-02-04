50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry and warm through early next week

KPLC First Alert Forecast
KPLC First Alert Forecast(KPLC)
By Max Lagano
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Fans of warm and dry weather will love the end of the weekend plus the start of the work week. Sunday will continue the dry weather theme thanks to high pressure to our east. This means we’ll have another sunny day after some patchy fog burns off in the morning. Temperatures will warm up even more into the upper 60′s for highs, making Sunday a fantastic day for outdoor plans as we wrap up the weekend!

Temperatures rebound into the low 70's by Monday.
Temperatures rebound into the low 70's by Monday.(KPLC)

Monday will continue this warm and dry trend with temperatures reaching the low 70′s for some thanks to sunshine still in the area and winds out of the south. Things begin to change though starting Tuesday. That looks to be the warmest day coming up with high’s in the low-to-mid 70′s possible. But by the late afternoon, a few showers may try to sneak into SW Louisiana ahead of an approaching cold front. The biggest chance for rain comes Wednesday as the front pushes through with showers, storms, and locally heavy rainfall. It’s still a bit early to know whether storms may try to become strong, though perhaps some gusty winds can’t be ruled out.

The next chance for widespread showers and storms comes Wednesday along a cold front.
The next chance for widespread showers and storms comes Wednesday along a cold front.(KPLC)

We cool down a bit Thursday before another cold front arrives Friday. Unlike the first one, little to no rainfall may come form it but much cooler weather will. High’s afterwards may be stuck in the 50′s for a couple days with low’s in the 40′s.

- Max Lagano

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be...
AT&T to pay out $60M settlement to thousands of customers
McNeese track and field Coach Brendon Gilroy.
McNeese track and field coach placed on administrative leave
Authorities identify victim of Westwood Rd. homicide
25-year-old man killed in Westlake mobile home community
Several homes in Ragley have extensive damage following storm
Reports of damage across SWLA due to severe weather
Nurse practitioner Brennan Bergeron.
DA drops charges against nurse practitioner

Latest News

KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A dry weekend ahead with even warmer temps soon
Dry weather sticks around this weekend as temps begin to rebound.
KPLC Live at 5 - KPLC First Alert Forecast
A nice dry weekend is ahead as well as warmer temperatures.
KPLC 7 News Nightcast - KPKLC First Alert Forecast
We stay dry this entire weekend and have rebounding temperatures.
KPLC / KVHP FOX29 / ABC SWLA News Now - KPLC First Alert Forecast