Animal shelter will add your ex’s name to a litter box for Valentine’s Day

For a $5 donation, an Ohio animal shelter will add your ex's name to a litter box for...
For a $5 donation, an Ohio animal shelter will add your ex's name to a litter box for Valentine's Day.(axelbueckert via Canva)
By Jared Goffinet and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 12:53 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX/(Gray News) - An animal shelter is helping celebrate Valentine’s Day in a unique way this year.

WXIX reports the Animal Friends Humane Society is offering those with a not-so-special ex the opportunity to have their name added to a litter box.

Representatives with the shelter said for a $5 donation the team will write your ex’s name in a litter box and allow their cats to take care of the rest.

The shelter said it is taking donations through Feb. 12 for the promotional event.

The Animal Friends Humane Society team said they will post a video via Facebook on Valentine’s Day to showcase all of the names they received in their litter boxes.

