Two Lake Arthur residents cited for hunting and fishing violations

By Jakob Evans
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 2:23 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Jeff Davis Parish, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries cited two Lake Arthur residents for alleged hunting and fishing violations.

David P. Williams, 32, and April L. Williams, 38, were cited for hunting from a moving vehicle, hunting from a public road, hunting during illegal hours, and taking game fish using illegal methods.

Williams was also cited for not possessing basic fishing and hunting licenses.

LDWF agents setup surveillance and observed a truck spotlighting ditches and fields for wild game on public roadways outside of Lake Arthur around 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 30.

The two suspects were then seen catching a bass and crappie with a dip net and also shooting three rabbits from their truck with a .22 caliber rifle.

LDWF agents made contact with the two subjects and found them in possession of a bass, crappie and three rabbits.  The fish and rabbits were seized and donated to a local charity.

Hunting during illegal hours brings a $900 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail, LDWF said.  Hunting from a moving vehicle and public road carries a $250 to $500 fine and up to 90 days in jail. 

Taking game fish using illegal methods brings a $400 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail, LDWF said. Failing to possess basic fishing and hunting licenses carries up to a $50 fine for each offense.

