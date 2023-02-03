50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

SWLA Arrest Report - Feb. 2, 2023

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 6:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Feb. 2, 2023.

Alayja Kay Salvador, 21, Mesa, AZ: Possession of a Schedule I drug; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule III drug.

Tyson Miko Harris Jr., 23, Phoenix, AZ: Possession of a Schedule II drug; operating a vehicle with a suspended license.

David Glenn Alexander Jr., 42, Sulphur: Property damage under $1,000; theft under $5,000; burglary.

Andrew Creveling Kay, 22, Iowa: First offense DWI; hit and run driving; first-degree vehicular negligent injuring; failure to report an accident; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles; no seat belt.

Dustin Lee Hume, 35, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; issuing worthless checks under $1,000.

Jermy Rashad Thomas, 33, Bon Wier, TX: Domestic abuse; contempt of court; battery of a dating partner.

Chandler T. Smith, 32, Lake Charles: Instate detainer; possession of stolen things under $1,000; theft under $1,000.

Roscoe Sasnett, 31, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; cruelty to juveniles.

Trinh Le, 28, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Carl Joseph Watson, 55, Westlake: Resisting an officer; possession of stolen things under $1,000; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; entry on on remaining in places after being forbidden; illegal carrying of thieves tools; parole detainer.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be...
AT&T to pay out $60M settlement to thousands of customers
McNeese track and field Coach Brendon Gilroy.
McNeese track and field coach placed on administrative leave
Authorities identify victim of Westwood Rd. homicide
25-year-old man killed in Westlake mobile home community
Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
Several homes in Ragley have extensive damage following storm
Reports of damage across SWLA due to severe weather

Latest News

Sean Ardoin and LSU Marching Band head to the Grammy Awards
Sean Ardoin and LSU Marching Band head to the Grammy Awards
Sean Ardoin and LSU Marching Band head to the Grammy Awards
Sean Ardoin and LSU Marching Band head to the Grammy Awards
KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A nice dry stretch of weather starts Friday
NOLA has a new plan for tackling crime in the city
Supt. Woodfork announces strategic plan to help NOPD combat the violent crime in New Orleans