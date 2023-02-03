SWLA Arrest Report - Feb. 2, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Feb. 2, 2023.

Alayja Kay Salvador, 21, Mesa, AZ: Possession of a Schedule I drug; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule III drug.

Tyson Miko Harris Jr., 23, Phoenix, AZ: Possession of a Schedule II drug; operating a vehicle with a suspended license.

David Glenn Alexander Jr., 42, Sulphur: Property damage under $1,000; theft under $5,000; burglary.

Andrew Creveling Kay, 22, Iowa: First offense DWI; hit and run driving; first-degree vehicular negligent injuring; failure to report an accident; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles; no seat belt.

Dustin Lee Hume, 35, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; issuing worthless checks under $1,000.

Jermy Rashad Thomas, 33, Bon Wier, TX: Domestic abuse; contempt of court; battery of a dating partner.

Chandler T. Smith, 32, Lake Charles: Instate detainer; possession of stolen things under $1,000; theft under $1,000.

Roscoe Sasnett, 31, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; cruelty to juveniles.

Trinh Le, 28, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Carl Joseph Watson, 55, Westlake: Resisting an officer; possession of stolen things under $1,000; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; entry on on remaining in places after being forbidden; illegal carrying of thieves tools; parole detainer.

