Sulphur Park to Park Half Marathon road closures

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - The City of Sulphur is reminding residents that there will be some road closures for the Park to Park Marathon tomorrow, Feb. 4, 2023.

The following roads and lanes will be closed will be from 5 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Ruth St. from Cypress St. to Pecan St.

Logan St. westbound lane

Picard Rd. southbound lane

Willow St. southbound lane from Ash St. to Cypress St.

Cypress St. westbound outer lane from Willow St. to Beglis Parkway

Maplewood Dr. westbound outer lane from Louisiana Ave. to Post Oak Rd.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.