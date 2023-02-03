Sulphur Park to Park Half Marathon road closures
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - The City of Sulphur is reminding residents that there will be some road closures for the Park to Park Marathon tomorrow, Feb. 4, 2023.
The following roads and lanes will be closed will be from 5 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- Ruth St. from Cypress St. to Pecan St.
- Logan St. westbound lane
- Picard Rd. southbound lane
- Willow St. southbound lane from Ash St. to Cypress St.
- Cypress St. westbound outer lane from Willow St. to Beglis Parkway
- Maplewood Dr. westbound outer lane from Louisiana Ave. to Post Oak Rd.
