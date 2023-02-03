50/50 Thursdays
Sulphur Park to Park Half Marathon road closures

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 12:13 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - The City of Sulphur is reminding residents that there will be some road closures for the Park to Park Marathon tomorrow, Feb. 4, 2023.

The following roads and lanes will be closed will be from 5 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

  • Ruth St. from Cypress St. to Pecan St.
  • Logan St. westbound lane
  • Picard Rd. southbound lane
  • Willow St. southbound lane from Ash St. to Cypress St.
  • Cypress St. westbound outer lane from Willow St. to Beglis Parkway
  • Maplewood Dr. westbound outer lane from Louisiana Ave. to Post Oak Rd.

Health Headlines: Scientists testing new Cystic Fibrosis treatment
Experts weigh in on the adoption of new building codes for roofs
