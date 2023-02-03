50/50 Thursdays
Southland Preseason Poll and All-Conference Teams Announced

By Matthew Travis
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The McNeese baseball team had an impressive regular season in 2022 as they went 34-23 overall, and were 15-9 against Southland Conference opponents, and on Friday, the Southland Conference Preseason Poll, and All-Conference teams were announced.

2023 Southland Conference Baseball Preseason Poll

  1. McNeese Cowboys, 7 first place votes, 118 points
  2. Southeastern Lions, 10 first place votes, 115 points
  3. Lamar Cardinals, 88 points
  4. New Orleans Privateers, 87 points
  5. Northwestern State Demons, 1 first place vote, 65 points
  6. Nicholls Colonels, 59 points
  7. Texas A&M - Corpus Christi Islanders, 55 points
  8. Houston Christian Huskies, 41 points
  9. Incarnate Word Cardinals, 20 points

The Pokes, despite receiving fewer first place votes than Southeastern, received the most points overall, and therefore is picked to finish first in the Southland Conference, which would see them repeat as regular season champions.

In addition to the preseason poll being released on Friday, the preseason All-Conference first and second teams were released as well which saw eight Cowboys make the two teams.

2023 Southland Conference Baseball Preseason All-Conference First Team

  • 1B: Edgar Alvarez, Nicholls, Jr.
  • 2B: Brad Burckel, McNeese, Sr.
  • 3B: Josh Leslie, McNeese, Sr.
  • SS: Parker Coddou, Nicholls, Jr.
  • C: Bo Willis, Northwestern State, Jr.
  • DH: Tre Jones, Texas A&M - Corpus Christi, Jr.
  • OF: Payton Harden, McNeese, Sr.
  • OF: Brendan Ryan, Texas A&M - Corpus Christi, Sr.
  • OF: Xane Washington, Nicholls, R-Sr.
  • SP: Zach Garcia, Texas A&M - Corpus Christi, So.
  • SP: Grant Rogers, McNeese, Jr.
  • SP: Tyler Theriot, Nicholls, Sr.
  • RP: Burrell Jones, McNeese, Sr.
  • U: Alec Carr, Incarnate Word, Sr.

Second Team

  • 1B: Josh Blankenship, Lamar, Sr.
  • 2B: Daunte Stuart, Northwestern State, Jr.
  • 3B: Kasten Furr, New Orleans, Jr.
  • SS: Tyler Bischke, New Orleans, Jr.
  • C: Bryce Grizzaffi, Southeastern, Sr.
  • DH: Kade Hunter, McNeese, Sr.
  • OF: Josh Caraway, Texas A&M - Corpus Christi, Jr.
  • OF: Braden Duhon, McNeese, Jr.
  • OF: Isaac Williams, New Orleans, Jr.
  • SP: Cal Carver, Northwestern State, Sr.
  • SP: Tyler LeBlanc, New Orleans, Jr.
  • SP: Will Kinzeler, Southeastern, Jr.
  • RP: Dalton Aspholm, Southeastern, Sr.
  • U: Tre’ Obregon III, McNeese, Sr.

The Cowboys get their season started in two weeks when they host the Creighton Bluejays for a three-game weekend series beginning on Friday, February 17th.

