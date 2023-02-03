Sean Ardoin and LSU Marching Band head to the Grammy Awards

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Roll out the red carpet and bring out the purple and gold! The 65th annual Grammy Awards Ceremony has nominated an album created by Creole Rock and Soul Artist, Sean Ardoin and the Golden Band from Tigerland for Best Regional Roots Music Album.

The groundbreaking collaboration between Sean Ardoin and the LSU marching band has set a new “record” for game day music.

The album “Full Circle” is described as a mixture of creole zydeco music mixed with the sounds of a colligate marching band and is the first ever album to feature a colligate band from start to finish. It’s all about dreaming bigger while paying homage to the musical gumbo of Louisiana.

”We’re going to the Grammy’s!” says Ardoin. “You can’t write this in a script any better. You know I’m in the band. And when I’m in the band playing drums wishing we played popular music and then look up today...they’re playing my music and we are Grammy nominated for the album.”

This will be Ardoin’s third Grammy nomination but it’s the first time for William Herbert who is a senior on the LSU drum-line, just like Ardoin once was.

“The extra step that Sean brought us on, is something few people would do and what few people can do,” says Herbert. “Both of us are from the same place, the same town, we both ended up at LSU on the drum line. We warm up at the same place on Saturday. Here we are years down the line making a whole album together.”

It is certainly a “Full Circle” moment for the college student who is being mentored by Ardoin.

“In the case of William, you know he’s in the band he got an experience I never would have gotten. I feel like I put an imprint on him to think and dream bigger,” explains Ardoin.

The 65th Annual Grammy Award ceremony kicks off Sunday, Feb. 5. at 7 p.m. CST. with Ardoin and LSU band director Damon Talley hitting the red carpet around 2 p.m.

You can watch the Grammy’s online at https://www.grammy.com/ and you can check out the Grammy Nominated album “Full Circle” on streaming services like Spotify, Pandora, iHeart, Amazon Music.

