Sasol announces plans for sustainability hub

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Development plans were presented to the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury of their remaining acreage that will house a sustainability hub at their Lake Charles site.

“We’re currently scoping what we are referring to as a sustainability hub, so this would be the development of that existing 1000 acres but with a focus on decarbonization and sustainable raw materials,” manager of stakeholder relations Sarah Hughes said.

This comes after the company’s previous announcement in 2021 to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 30% from its U.S. operations by 2030.

Hughes said the company will focus on sustainable raw materials, products and partnerships.

“We know that we can’t meet this climate goals alone, so we are going to be looking for partners that will work with us at the sustainability hub,” Hughes said. “Also, renewing our commitment to or neighboring communities through our development of this sustainability hub.”

Hughes said the company plans to achieve decarbonization by three different initiatives.

“First through renewable electricity,” Hughes said. “The second way is through process optimization, so we have some really cool technology that is able to measure and gauge our missions and to help us figure out how to best reduce and also through the technology – the carbon capture use and storage technology.”

There is no timeline yet, as the project is in its early stages.

