Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Southwest District Livestock Show and Rodeo continues through Saturday.

The rodeo has performances at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday nights and at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Click HERE for more.

Saturday, Feb 4

1:45 p.m. - Mutton Bustin’ Burton Coliseum

2 p.m. - SWD RODEO PERFORMANCE BEGINS (Texas Roadhouse Family Day)

7:15 p.m. - Mutton Bustin’

7:30 p.m. - SWD RODEO PERFORMANCE BEGINS (KPLC TV 7 Family Night)

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.