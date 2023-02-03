50/50 Thursdays
Rodeo continues through Saturday

(Source: Southwest District Livestock Show and Rodeo website)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Southwest District Livestock Show and Rodeo continues through Saturday.

The rodeo has performances at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday nights and at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Click HERE for more.

Saturday, Feb 4

  • 1:45 p.m. - Mutton Bustin’ Burton Coliseum
  • 2 p.m. - SWD RODEO PERFORMANCE BEGINS (Texas Roadhouse Family Day)
  • 7:15 p.m. - Mutton Bustin’
  • 7:30 p.m. - SWD RODEO PERFORMANCE BEGINS (KPLC TV 7 Family Night)

Justin J. Ned, 22, of DeQuincy is wanted on the charge of principal to second degree murder....
Man wanted in Westlake homicide previously arrested in 2017 murder
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries cited two Lake Arthur residents for alleged...
Two Lake Arthur residents cited for hunting and fishing violations
