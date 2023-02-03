Rodeo continues through Saturday
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Southwest District Livestock Show and Rodeo continues through Saturday.
The rodeo has performances at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday nights and at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Saturday, Feb 4
- 1:45 p.m. - Mutton Bustin’ Burton Coliseum
- 2 p.m. - SWD RODEO PERFORMANCE BEGINS (Texas Roadhouse Family Day)
- 7:15 p.m. - Mutton Bustin’
- 7:30 p.m. - SWD RODEO PERFORMANCE BEGINS (KPLC TV 7 Family Night)
