50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Police: Couple found dead in home with more than 125 cats

Police in New York say they are working to remove more than 125 cats from a home where a couple was found dead. (Source: NEWS 12 WESTCHESTER, INC.)
By Ben Nandy
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 8:49 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YORKTOWN, N.Y. (News 12 Westchester) - Police in New York say they are working to remove over 100 cats from a home where a couple was found dead.

Police report the couple was found deceased in their bedroom on Monday while conducting a welfare check.

Not much is currently known about the deaths because authorities said they can’t investigate further until they remove more than 125 cats from the home.

Yorktown Police Chief Robert Noble is asking available animal lovers to adopt.

“Any place that can take in these cats is what we’re looking for. We’re trying to turn a negative into a positive,” Noble said.

Authorities said humane enforcement officers have been moving the cats to shelters.

However, the team said they can’t rescue all of them right away, because the shelters they are using are currently out of space.

“There’s probably another 40, maybe even 50 or more still inside,” said Ernest Lungaro, with the SPCA Westchester.

Lungaro said other shelters are trying to adopt the cats, while those already rescued are being treated for parasites, dehydration and eye infections.

Friends and neighbors of the couple who died said they never had any idea about the cat hoarding.

“When we first moved here, I would find every so often a cat beneath the pool deck, but I would have never guessed that many,” said neighbor Joe Prestia.

Police said it is early in their investigation but they don’t believe any foul play was involved in the couple’s deaths.

Copyright 2023 News 12 Westchester via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be...
AT&T to pay out $60M settlement to thousands of customers
McNeese track and field Coach Brendon Gilroy.
McNeese track and field coach placed on administrative leave
Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
Authorities identify victim of Westwood Rd. homicide
25-year-old man killed in Westlake mobile home community
Several homes in Ragley have extensive damage following storm
Reports of damage across SWLA due to severe weather

Latest News

A road sign in yellow warns drivers of icy road conditions at a busy IH 30 and IH 35...
Frustrated Texans endure winter storm with no power, heat
FILE - Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder, Pentagon press secretary, discusses UFO reports on Thursday, Jan....
Pentagon: Chinese spy balloon spotted over Western US
Lake Charles College Prep community wary of its future
Lake Charles College Prep community wary of its future
Lake Charles College Prep update
Lake Charles College Prep update