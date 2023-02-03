Overdose deaths on the decline in Calcasieu Parish

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Drug overdose deaths continue to climb state wide, but in Calcasieu Parish there is a reason to be hopeful.

“Overall as a state there’s been an increase by 11% in overdose deaths but here in Calcasieu Parish we actually had a 35% decrease,” Tanya McGee said.

Tanya McGee, Executive Director of Imperial Calcasieu said their work has a made a difference in the community.

“Things like getting Narcan out with law enforcement officers, fire departments doing a lot of education with our local community about prescription medication and a list of drugs on the street being able to offer them harm reduction strategies and just really getting out there and educating the community and advocating about what are some things we can do to combat it,” McGee said.

A record high of 100 overdose deaths in 2021 dropped to 65 last year but stopping overdoses continues to be a non-stop battle largely due to fentanyl, a drug that is responsible for nearly 80% of overdose deaths in the parish.

“What fentanyl does when one takes fentanyl is it basically makes someone stop breathing and of course you can’t live if you stop breathing so that is what really ends up killing people when they accidentally or knowingly ingest too much fentanyl,” LA Department of Health medical director, Lacey Cavanaugh said.

However, with the widespread distribution of Narcan, lives can be saved.

“Folks who suffer from substance abuse disorders aren’t always ready to get into treatment and it’s very hard for family members to watch so what we promote is that any family that has somebody they know is to get Narcan in your hands,” McGee said.

People can get access to free Narcan from their local health unit or at any Imperial Calcasieu Health Clinic. It’s also available over the counter at many pharmacies.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.