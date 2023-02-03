Oak Park Middle students meet author of ‘Finding Gobi’

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A book author with a truly worldly experience makes a stop in the Lake Area.

Author Dion Leonard and “Gobi the dog” have a global story to tell.

Students gathered at Oak Park Middle School in Lake Charles to meet Dion and Gobi.

His book, “Finding Gobi” tells the tale of how the athlete was befriended by a stray while running an ultramarathon through the Gobi Desert.

The kids learned about their friendship through the challenges of an 80-mile race.

“Yes, so the book has been made into a movie. The book’s been a New York Times bestseller. It’s in 24 languages around the world, has been an incredible success. Also, in a chapter book and a picture book for kids. So yeah, one day Hollywood rang and said that they’d love to make the book into a movie. That’s where we’re at now, which is super exciting,” Leonard said.

Today’s visit was sponsored by the Calcasieu Parish Public Library.

