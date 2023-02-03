A nicer Friday. Sunshine ahead and milder

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -The rain has moved off to the east. Our skies are in the process of clearing. We’ve started a nice, dry stretch of weather. We could go the next five days without rainfall.

We saw about 1/4 inch of rain in Lake Charles yesterday. We’ve had about an inch of rain, we just started the month of February. About 6 inches of rain for the year so far.

We only made it up to 42 yesterday and started on a 39. The record high for today is 81. The record overnight low is a chilly 13.

We start our morning like we have the last handful, the upper 30s to around 40. We’ll be on the cooler side the next couple of days, but then we rebound nicely over the 10 days with a very nice stretch of temperatures, mainly above normal as we make our way towards the middle part of February.

We have breezy north winds of about 10 miles an hour. I expect wind gusts anywhere from 15 to 25 miles an hour today, adding an extra chill to our air.

As the skies clear off, we expect nothing but sunshine by the afternoon hours today. Saturday starts out sunny always see more cloud cover move in in the afternoon but we’re expecting a dry day. A few clouds start out our Sunday, but we should end up with a mostly sunny finish to our weekend.

Becoming mostly sunny today with a high of 56. A breezy north wind gusting 20-30 mph.

Chilly tonight, frost expected, especially north of Interstate 10, with an overnight low of 33

Mostly sunny on Saturday with a high of 58.

Not as cold Saturday night a low of 43.

Sunday, we’ll end up mostly sunny and warmer with a high of 68.

We continue on the mild side as we go into the first full week of February. Mostly sunny on Monday with a high of 70. More cloud cover on Tuesday with a high of 72. We start to see rain creep back into the forecast midweek, but we continue with decent temperatures.

Enjoy your Friday and weekend!

*Meteorologist Jeff Andrews

