McNeese Cowgirls struggle at home against Lamar

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The McNees Cowgirls went into Thursdays Battle of the Border meeting with Lamar playing arguably their best basketball of the season. In the first quarter the Cowgirls started things of very well as they got an early three pointer from Kaili Chamberlin to make it 5-2 McNeese. From that point on though it was a struggle as Lamar took a 15-11 lead over the Cowgirls at the end of the opening quarter.

The second quarter did not go much better for McNeese, as Lamar began to get good looks from behind the arc as they nailed four. The Cardinals defense also made the Cowgirls uncomfortable as they couldn’t get a single deep ball to fall in the quarter. At the half McNeese trailed 36-22, and the biggest thing that seemed to stand out from the half was the Cowgirls inability to rebound the basketball. Lamar doubled the Cowgirls in offensive rebounds, and those extra opportunities fueled the Cardinals second quarter run.

In the third quarter Lamar’s Malay McQueen hit two big three pointers to put the Cardinals up over 20 against McNeese. The rebounding struggles did not subdue too, as the gap widened to plus 9 for the Cardinals. At the end of three quarters of action, it was Lamar that expanded their lead to 27 points.

McNeese would go on to trail by as many as 30 in the 4th quarter as they went on to lose 79-48 It was a very tough night for the Cowgirls as they managed to only shoot 38% from the field.

After the game head coach Lynn Kennedy talked about how he felt on his teams play saying, “ I didn’t like our start I didn’t like our middle I didn’t like her finish and I mean You don’t want to have these games during throughout the year, but that’s not who we are as a team, and we just need to be better. It wasn’t, It wasn’t who we are I mean I’m looking out there, and I’m like trying to figure out what team it is. You know, It’s just we didn’t know what to do with the press. We didn’t know what to do, you know, offensively we call something out of the time out. We come out, we’re not even running that, so it was just I think everything. I’m not sure what it was tonight, but everything was just kind of off”.

The Cowgirls will be back in action on Saturday as they will travel to Texas to take on Texas A&M-Commerce.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.