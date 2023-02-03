50/50 Thursdays
McNeese Cowboys lose eighth straight game

By Justin Margolius
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 11:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The McNeese Cowboys took on the Lamar Cardinals for the third time this season on Thursday night, and coming into the game were (2-0) vs. their rivals.

In the first half McNeese got an energetic start from Forward Christian Shumate as he had a couple emphatic dunks at the beginning of the game to give the Cowboys a 11-8 lead. McNeese would then come out of the first media timeout with energy as they went on a 8-0 run to take a 7 point lead over the Cardinals

Lamar would respond with a run of their own tow end the half, and at the end of the first half it was the Cowboys who head a slight 32-31 lead over the Cardinals. In the first half McNeese made it clear to establish their inside post game, and that was a big factor to the Cowboys having that one point lead heading into the locker-room.

In the second half McNeese would start off hot, as they went on another 8-0 scoring run to take a 45-37 lead. Jonathan Massie was a huge part of that run as he hit a three that would lead to Lamar calling a timeout. Out of that timeout the Cardinals would respond again as forward Jason Thirdkill Jr. got to the rim for two to make it a three point game.

From that point on the game would be a back and forth classic as each team exchanged blows. Lamar took a 61-59 lead with under two minutes left to go in the game. After that the Cowboys would never lead again as they fell to Lamar 70-63.

