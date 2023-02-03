Man wanted in Westlake homicide previously arrested in 2017 murder

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A man wanted in a homicide at a Westlake mobile home park pleaded to a lesser crime in a 2017 killing.

Justin Ned was 16 years old when he was arrested in 2017 in the death of 31-year-old Gary Obrien on N. Simmons Street.

Ned and three others - Devin Holefield, Jermyre Bowers, and Devonta Orphey - were indicted for second-degree murder.

But Ned, Bowers, and Orphey pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of attempted armed robbery and testified against Holefield, who was found guilty of second-degree murder.

Authorities say a group of armed men entered Obrien’s residence, then one of them shot him when he refused to comply with a demand.

Bowers testified that they drove around looking for someone to rob before they decided on Obrien.

Justin Ned (Source: Lake Charles Police Department)

Ned was sentenced to five years with the Department of Corrections without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence.

In 2018, he was convicted of aggravated battery and was sentenced to two years with the DOC to run concurrently with time served.

In 2022, he was convicted of illegal possession of a firearm and was sentenced to five years suspended with the DOC, with three years probation.

Now, Ned is wanted on a charge of principal to second-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of Darmacus Ardoin, 25, Calcasieu Sheriff Tony Mancuso announced at a news conference Friday morning.

Ardoin was shot to death on Feb. 1 at his residence in Dove Creek Mobile Home Park. Authorities said Friday the killing may be drug-related.

Mancuso also announced that a 22-year-old Lake Charles woman, Autoria “Tori” Lachney was wanted as an accessory after the fact to second-degree murder.

She has a previous arrest for attempted homicide, although, she, too, pleaded down, according to officials with the Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office. She was arrested for attempted first-degree murder in Alexandria but pleaded to conspiracy to commit aggravated burglary.

