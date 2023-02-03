50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Man identifying as law enforcement officer in new scam call

By Jakob Evans
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Vernon Parish, LA (KPLC) - An individual identifying himself as a Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Officer is scam calling area citizens for money, according to the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said the individual identifies himself as Sgt. Taylor, and calls in regards to active warrants for missing court.

The individual may call from various phone numbers but 337-404-6562 Ext. 700 has been identified as a number used relating to the scam calls.

“VPSO called the number and identified ourselves but Sgt. Taylor rudely disconnected the call,” VPSO said in the Facebook post.

VPSO urges citizens who receive a call to hang up and block the number.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be...
AT&T to pay out $60M settlement to thousands of customers
McNeese track and field Coach Brendon Gilroy.
McNeese track and field coach placed on administrative leave
Authorities identify victim of Westwood Rd. homicide
25-year-old man killed in Westlake mobile home community
Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
Several homes in Ragley have extensive damage following storm
Reports of damage across SWLA due to severe weather

Latest News

Sean Ardoin and LSU Marching Band head to the Grammy Awards
(Source: Southwest District Livestock Show and Rodeo website)
Rodeo continues through Saturday
Justin J. Ned, 22, of DeQuincy is wanted on the charge of principal to second degree murder....
Man wanted in Westlake homicide previously arrested in 2017 murder
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries cited two Lake Arthur residents for alleged...
Two Lake Arthur residents cited for hunting and fishing violations