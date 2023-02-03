Man arrested for hit-and-run on La. 14

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - One person remains in the hospital after an early morning hit-and-run on La. 14, authorities say.

Two people were walking on La. 14 near Tom Hebert Road around 2:40 a.m. when one was struck, according to State Trooper Derek Senegal, Troop D spokesman. The other person was not injured and was able to go to a nearby residence and call 911.

Using video that captured the license plate of a 2020 Toyota Tacoma and debris from the scene, investigators located the vehicle, which had damage to the front end, Senegal said.

Andrew C. Kay, 22, was arrested for hit-and-run, first-offense DWI, vehicular negligent injuring, no seatbelt, open container, and failure to report a crash.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.