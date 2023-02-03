Local law firm provides disaster relief services to low-income survivors

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Southwest Louisiana disaster survivors have a great opportunity to get some help with application services if needed.

Acadiana Legal Services Corporation brought their office unit to the Central Library in order to aid disaster survivors.

This mobile unit in particular is referred to as the Justice Bus. It’s a fully functional office on wheels that can be deployed in areas where disasters have just struck and can provide relief services to low-income survivors affected by FEMA declared disasters.

No registration is required. Plus, the program is free and open to all ages.

“So Acadiana Legal Service Corporation is a 501C3 nonprofit law firm. We offer free legal services to those who qualify in 42 parishes. We have seven offices in and around the state of Louisiana,” Hailey Barnett said.

“Currently services are southern parishes, but it is expected to go up to the northern part of the state so it’ll be housed in Shreveport. And then we’re we’ll be purchasing a bigger bus for our southern area,” Chonda Levy said.

For more information on the Acadiana Legal Services Corporation, CLICK HERE.

