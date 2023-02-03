Lake Charles College Prep community wary of its future

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s been a serious concern of students, parents and staff for many months now at Lake Charles College Prep, why is Charter Schools USA coming back on board as management, after failing the school the first time around?

And another recent change, the termination of their principal.

Despite vocal opposition from parents and staff, the school board has approved the transition. However, it’s still pending approval by the state, if approved, the negotiation of the terms with Charter Schools USA will be discussed for finalization.

“Our students are treated fairly. Our principal, our administration, they give them the fair education and we want that for our children, we want that for the children coming up behind them,” a parent said.

Parents and staff said they fear Lake Charles College Prep, a predominately black school that is needed in the community, will go back to a failing grade and shut down if it’s placed back under the management of Charter Schools USA - even after all the work Principal Shanice Williams and the staff have put in.

Lake Charles College Prep was listed as a failing school in 2017. Since then, Charter Schools USA was removed as management under the recommendation of the Louisiana Dept. of Education.

“Why my daughter entered this school was on a trial basis because this was a failing school so I said let give it a try and see what happens. Since then, the administration has done a really good job. They came from an “F” school to a “B” school, it is very personal here at LCCP,” another parent said.

Since this interview, which was recorded a little over a week ago, Williams has been terminated.

President of the Charter Academy foundation, Judge Gene Thibodeaux explained why.

“The bottom line is that Ms. Williams refuses to follow the vision of the board. Her job is to implement the vision and the dictates of the board,” Thibodeaux said.

Along with termination of the principal, some staff members said they have been retaliated against through other measures, such as non-payment of end of the year bonuses, but Thibodeaux said otherwise.

“We did not have to give out bonuses but we did, every single teacher received a bonus,” Thibodeaux said.

However, school supporters say the question remains: Why transition backwards to old management now?

Gene Thibodeaux responded with the following statement:

“One must follow the dictates of a superior body, we can’t have lawlessness, we can’t have anarchy in the schools. It is under self-management and we wish to have all the three schools under the same management.”

Students, staff, and parents said they hope Lake Charles College Preps continues its purpose.

“That’s what prep believes in, it believes in support, it believes in comfort, it believes in not only the growth of students but the growth of young adults. If we were to go four steps backward then what would be the point,” A student said.

