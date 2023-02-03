50/50 Thursdays
Lake Charles city bus involved in accident

By Jakob Evans
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 7:14 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles city bus was hit by an SUV at the intersection of McNeese and Lake Street, according to City of Lake Charles spokeswoman Katie Harrington.

The accident happened at approximately 4:20 p.m. on Thursday, February 2.

Six passengers were on the bus at the time of the crash, Harrington said. No injuries were reported.

