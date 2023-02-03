50/50 Thursdays
Lake Charles Central Library highlights the Green Book

By Emma Oertling
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 9:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Central Library has started Black History Month events.

A discussion was held about the Green Book, which informed those of color safe destinations for travel in pre-civil rights America.

Organizers told 7News they hope to reach people around the community to hear their personal experiences.

”This was a way that African Americans could try to make sure that they were safe. You know, not all people were welcoming. And so this way they knew places they could go where they were sure to be welcome,” Central Library Branch Manager Felicia Oliver said.

The discussion group will continue to meet every Thursday night in february, from 6 to 7 p.m.

Central Library also wants to welcome people of all races to the event.

