Hackberry holds 23rd Annual Duck Off

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Community of Hackberry will be holding its 23rd Annual “Duck Off” tomorrow, Feb. 4, 2023.

Money raised at the event will benefit Hackberry High School.

Prices

Split the Pot tickets - $1

Sweets - $1 per bag

T-Shirts - $20 for short sleeves and $25 for long sleeves

Hats - $20

Koozies - $2 for a koozie and $5 for a bottle koozie

Gun Raffle - $20 per band with a Benelli 12G Shotgun as the prize

Orange Cup - $5 per cup of Margarita or Daiquiri and $3 for a refill

Skeet Shooting

9 a.m. until dark

$20 per box of shells for every round

1st Place - $300 (Age 15 and up); $100 (Age 14 and under)

2nd Place - $200 (Age 15 and up); $75 (Age 14 and under)

3rd Place - $100 (Age 15 and up); $50 (Age 14 and under)

Silent and Dessert Auctions

9 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Raffle

9 a.m. - 7 p.m.

$5 per yellow ticket

Bingo

10 a.m.

Washer Board and Cornhole Tournaments

12 p.m.

$20 per team of adults (age 13 and up). Winners receive a $100 prize.

$10 per youth team (age 12 and under). Winners will receive a prize based on the number of entries.

Duck Cook-Off

6 p.m.

1st Place - $500

2nd Place - $300

3rd Place - $100

People’s Choice Award

$20 per white ticket (only 60 will be sold)

One ticket buys you a sample of each duck dish. Pick your favorite dish and drop your ticket in the bucket The dish with the most tickets will have bragging rights till next year.

Live Auction

7 p.m.

