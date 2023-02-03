FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A dry weekend ahead with even warmer temps soon

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A pleasant weather weekend is in store for us here in SW Louisiana. Saturday starts off cool with some frost possible in sots thanks to morning lows near the freezing away from the coast. After that though we begin to warm up some. High pressure continues to slide east of the region on Saturday, and will allow winds to take on a more southerly direction. Despite some clouds around from a passing upper level disturbance, our high temperatures will once again return to the upper 50′s to near 60 degrees.

High temps Saturday will approach 60 degrees for some of us. (KPLC)

Sunday features even warmer weather, making it an even better day for outdoor plans. High temperatures climb all the way to the upper 60′s with sun and clouds. So be sure to make the most of this nice dry weather!

The next rain chance holds off until the middle of next week ahead of another front. (KPLC)

To start next week, we’re going to be even warmer. High temperatures Monday and Tuesday will top 70 degrees. And at least Monday will be yet another dry day. But rain chances begin to creep back into the forecast after that. Another cold front will develop to the west of us, and begin its’ approach later Tuesday. A few showers later in the day are possible, but the bigger threat for rain will come around Wednesday as the front begins to move through. This means means umbrellas will likely be needed by then. Some rain may stick around early Thursday before we dry out again, and see high’s back in the 60′s.

- Max Lagano

